I-T Attaches Rs 300 Crore Bungalow, FDI Funds in Benami Law Probe against Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri

The assets, including an FDI amount of USD 40 million, have been provisionally attached under the anti-benami law and is related to the case against Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri, officials said.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
I-T Attaches Rs 300 Crore Bungalow, FDI Funds in Benami Law Probe against Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri who was summoned by the ED in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has attached an Rs 300-crore bungalow in a posh Delhi locality and FDI worth USD 40 billion as part of its probe under anti-benami law against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and his father, officials said on Sunday.

They said the bungalow is located at 27A, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, in the Lutyens Delhi zone, and is in the name of a firm of the Moser Baer group, owned and promoted by Ratul Puri's father Deepak Puri.

The assets, including an FDI amount of USD 40 million, have been provisionally attached under the anti-benami law and is related to the case against Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri, they said.

This is the second such I-T action against Ratul Puri, who is being probed on money laundering charges in relation to the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case.

