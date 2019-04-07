English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Income Tax Officers Raid Properties of Kamal Nath's Nephew and Close Aides in MP and Delhi
The raids started from the homes of Nath's Officer on Special Duty Praveen Kakkar in Indore and former advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi, sources said.
Tax officials from Delhi arrive at the Indore home of Kamal Nath's aide Praveen Kakkar.
New Delhi/Bhopal: The Income Tax department searched the properties of Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri and his close aides Praveen Kakkar and Rajendra Kumar Miglani on Sunday morning as officers swooped down on 50 locations in a pre-dawn raid.
The raids started from the homes of Nath's Officer on Special Duty Praveen Kakkar in Indore and former advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi, sources said.
According to sources, Rs 9 crore has been found from six places, including the homes of the two officers. The two were under the scanner of the taxmen in connection with an alleged hawala (illegal transaction) case, sources said.
A team of around 15 income tax officials from Delhi had reached the residence of Kakkar, a close aide of Nath, in Vijay Nagar of Indore at 3am for the raid. A showroom in the same colony and some other properties were also searched.
Ratul Puri, meanwhile, has been under the scanner for a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. Puri has denied any wrongdoing on his part in the case.
The searches, currently underway, have also been conducted at properties of the Amira Group and Moser Baer.
The raids are likely to trigger another political slugfest ahead of the elections as Kakkar is a very close aide of Kamal Nath. The Congress, and other opposition parties, have repeatedly accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of misusing government agencies to target its rivals.
