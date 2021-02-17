I-T Dept Conducts Simultaneous Raids at Prominent Hospitals and Medical Colleges in Karnataka

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at hospitals and medical colleges in several districts across Karnataka on Wednesday.

Sources said at least one of the institutes was being probed for overcharging patients for treatment of COVID-19.

Searches were conducted at prominent medical institutes like BGS Educational Institution in Bengaluru, AJ Hospital, Yenepoya Hospital in Mangalore, Sree Devi Education Trust in Tumkuru and Akash Medical College in Devanahalli among others

Premises of a few businessmen and owners of medical institutes were also being raided. A team, led by officer Y Abdullah, raided the house of AJ Shetty, owner of AJ Hospital, in Benduruwel in Mangaluru City.

Sources said the searches began around 4:30am at BGS institute in Bengaluru, when around 15 IT officials arrived in 3 vehicles at the premise.

In Tumkuru, 6 IT Officials raided the home of Hulinaikar the owner of Sree Devi Education Trust.