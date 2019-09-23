Take the pledge to vote

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's Wife Gets I-T Notice Over Her Income as Director of Several Firms

Lavasa's wife Novel Singhal became independent director in companies after the election commissioner took charge as secretary of government of India. She is a former banker, who resigned from SBI around 2005.

Updated:September 23, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
File photo of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa.
New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Monday issued notice to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife. The notice pertains to her income as independent director of multiple companies.

According to sources, Lavasa's wife Novel Singhal became independent director in companies after the election commissioner took charge as secretary of government of India. She is a former banker, who resigned from SBI around 2005.

Lavasa had last time hit the headlines during Lok Sabha elections when he dissented in as many as 11 EC decisions involving complaints against Modi and Shah for alleged MCC violation and where they were given a clean chit.

In his May 4 letter, Lavasa is learnt to have also said that his participation in EC meeting was "meaningless" as his dissent remained unrecorded. He had said that his notes on the need for transparency have not been responded to because of which he has decided to stay away from meetings on model code related complaints.

The commission later rejected with a majority vote election commissioner Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

