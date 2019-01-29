LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I-T Department Raids 74 locations in Tamil Nadu, Sarvana Stores Also Searched

The department had earlier this month conducted large-scale raids on a number of popular eateries of the state including Saravana Bhawan outlets.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I-T Department Raids 74 locations in Tamil Nadu, Sarvana Stores Also Searched
Represenative image.
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday launched searches at 74 places in Tamil Nadu in connection with a tax evasion probe against some real estate groups and a retail store chain in the state, officials said.

They said the raids are being carried out in state capital Chennai and two places in Coimbatore against two realty groups and premises of retail chain Saravana stores, they said.

The premises of Saravana group business owner Yogirathinam Pondurai are also being covered as part of the action, they said.

A total of 74 places are being covered as part of the raids and a team of 70 tax officials are undertaking the operation with police assistance, they added.

The department had earlier this month conducted large-scale raids on a number of popular eateries of the state including Saravana Bhawan outlets.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram