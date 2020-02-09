Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

I-T Detects Rs 470 Crore TDS Default by Airline, Real Estate, Hotel Companies in Delhi

The department's TDS wing in Delhi has launched special monitoring of private companies and government organisations in order to ensure that due taxes are deducted under this direct taxes category in the last quarter of this financial year that ends on March 31.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-T Detects Rs 470 Crore TDS Default by Airline, Real Estate, Hotel Companies in Delhi
Representative image .

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected about Rs 470 crore TDS (tax deducted at source) default by some big Delhi-based corporate houses after surveys were conducted against them recently, officials said.

The department's TDS wing in Delhi has launched a special monitoring of private companies and government organisations in order to ensure that due taxes are deducted under this direct taxes category in the last quarter of this financial year that ends on March 31.

TDS contributes to over 40 per cent of collection under the direct taxes category.

Officials said the national capital-based TDS wing recently visited the premises of a budget hotels and guest houses aggregator firm and found it had allegedly not deducted tax (TDS) on about Rs 280 crore payments that were made on rentals over a seven-year period.

Similarly, an airlines company was found defaulting on Rs 115 crore TDS payments and some firms involved in the real estate sector were in a default of Rs 75 crore.

The realty groups were also charged with wrong deduction of taxes by applying wrong rates of TDS and hence deducting taxes at lower rates, they said.

Officials did not disclose the identity of the firms.

In two other cases, the officials said, defaulting entities have been convicted by local courts in the Delhi region on charges of wrong deduction or default of TDS.

In the first case, a fine of Rs 6 lakh was imposed while in the second, a six month imprisonment was accompanied with Rs five lakh fine.

As per rules, tax collected or deducted at source shall be paid to the credit of the central government within seven days from the end of the month in which the deduction is made.

The I-T department has begun conducting an increased number of surveys (visiting business premises of a company for audit checks) to check violations like non-remittance of TDS deducted, non-filing of returns and deductions made at a lower rate after it was seen that the deductors were defaulting on these payments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram