Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I-T Raids Carried Out in Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister's Properties in Srinagar

The I-T officials carried out raids at North Point Towers, a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area. The complex belonging to Shia leader Ansari houses several commercial offices.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I-T Raids Carried Out in Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister's Properties in Srinagar
File photo of Imran Raza Ansari.jpg
Loading...
Srinagar: Income Tax (I-T) officials on Thursday carried out raids in Srinagar city at the properties of former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Imran Raza Ansari, sources here said.

The I-T officials carried out raids at North Point Towers, a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area. The complex belonging to Shia leader Ansari houses several commercial offices.

Similar raids were also carried out in Alamgari Bazaar area in the old city area at another property owned by Ansari, the sources added.

There has, however, been no official word so far from the I-T Department as to what led to to the raids in Srinagar or whether any incriminating evidence was recovered.​
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram