I-T Raids Carried Out in Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister's Properties in Srinagar
The I-T officials carried out raids at North Point Towers, a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area. The complex belonging to Shia leader Ansari houses several commercial offices.
File photo of Imran Raza Ansari.jpg
Srinagar: Income Tax (I-T) officials on Thursday carried out raids in Srinagar city at the properties of former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Imran Raza Ansari, sources here said.
There has, however, been no official word so far from the I-T Department as to what led to to the raids in Srinagar or whether any incriminating evidence was recovered.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
