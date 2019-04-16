English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I-T Raids Continue in Karnataka, with Dozen Locations Searched on Tax Evasion Charges
The raids are being conducted in state capital Bangalore, Hassan and Mandya and the department said the action is aimed against tax evaders and blackmoney generators.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Twitter)
Loading...
Bangalore: The Income-Tax Department Tuesday said it is conducting searches at about a dozen premises in Karnataka on charges of tax evasion.
The raids are being conducted in state capital Bangalore, Hassan and Mandya and the department said the action is aimed against tax evaders and blackmoney generators.
Official sources, however, indicated that links of these persons with respect to ongoing polls will also be a part of the investigative operation.
"The searches are based on credible intelligence that certain businessmen have earned income not disclosed to tax and are in possession of undisclosed assets.
"Taxpayers covered in the search operations are engaged in the business of real estate, quarrying and stone crushing, executing government contracts, operating petrol bunks, saw mill and managing cooperative banks," the department said in a statement.
These are sectors, it added, which are "prone" to generation of blackmoney.
It said five residences in Hassan, one each in Bangalore and Mandya along with their business premises are being covered as part of the search operations.
About a dozen premises are being searched, sources added.
28 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.
The raids are being conducted in state capital Bangalore, Hassan and Mandya and the department said the action is aimed against tax evaders and blackmoney generators.
Official sources, however, indicated that links of these persons with respect to ongoing polls will also be a part of the investigative operation.
"The searches are based on credible intelligence that certain businessmen have earned income not disclosed to tax and are in possession of undisclosed assets.
"Taxpayers covered in the search operations are engaged in the business of real estate, quarrying and stone crushing, executing government contracts, operating petrol bunks, saw mill and managing cooperative banks," the department said in a statement.
These are sectors, it added, which are "prone" to generation of blackmoney.
It said five residences in Hassan, one each in Bangalore and Mandya along with their business premises are being covered as part of the search operations.
About a dozen premises are being searched, sources added.
28 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Insists Kareena Kapoor is Definitely On Social Media Under a Pseudonym
- Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: An Astonishingly Good Camera Isn't The Only Strong Suit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results