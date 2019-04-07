LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
CRPF, MP Police Clash in Bhopal as I-T Raids on Kamal Nath's Aides Continue, Congress Smells Conspiracy

When local police reached the spot, the I-T team closed the door from inside with help of CRPF officials.

News18.com

Updated:April 7, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
Indore: Central Reserve Police (CRP) personnel stand guard during Income Tax officials' raid at the premises of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in Indore, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: After West Bengal and Karnataka, the 'Centre versus state' tussle reached Madhya Pradesh on Sunday with Income Tax sleuths launching pre-dawn searches on at least 50 locations in Delhi, Indore and Bhopal against people linked to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on charges of alleged tax evasion.

The drama escalated in the evening with state police arriving at the residence of CM's aide, Praveen Kakkar. As soon as the I-T officials saw the police officers, they shut the doors with the help of CRPF, who were already present at the spot.

Besides Kakkar's residence, properties of former adviser Rajendra Miglani and executives linked to his brother-in-law's firm Moser Baer and his nephew Ratul Puri's company were also searched.

Kakkar, a former Madhya Pradesh police officer, was appointed OSD to Nath after the Congress-led government came to power in the state last year. He earlier served as OSD to former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria during the UPA regime.

The former OSD's family is associated with a number of businesses, including hospitality. Reacting to the raids, a Congress leader here accused the BJP-led central government of targeting opposition leaders for "political vendetta".

Senior leader Anand Sharma also criticised the I-T raids and alleged that investigative agencies were being misused. "All this is happening during election time. Has any agency gone to BJP to investigate how crores of money are being spent? There's no CBI, Income Tax and ED for them," Sharma said.

MP Congress' media cell vice president Bhupendra Gupta, also a former OSD to Nath, charged, "The BJP government has been targeting opposition leaders across the country due to political enmity. Due to such an act of political vendetta, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (N Chandrababu Naidu) and DMK leader M K Stalin had to stage a protest against the Centre." However, the BJP hit back, saying "thieves" were now having a complaint against the "watchman".

"Black money worth crores was recovered during the Income Tax Department's raid at the house of private secretary of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. This has made one thing clear that those who are thieves have a complaint against the watchman," BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Interestingly, a Bhopal-based businessman, Ashwin Sharma, whose residence was searched as part of the I-T raids, on being asked about his connection to Nath and Kakkad, told reporters, "I am a BJP man". He also said the money found by the officials from his house, in Platinum Plaza Apartments in the New Market area of Bhopal, belonged to him.

Pradeep Kumar, a CRPF official, alleged that the Madhya Pradesh Police wasn't letting them work. "The local police is hurling abuses at us. We're only following orders of our seniors. Seniors have asked us to not let anybody in. Proceedings are on, that’s why we're not letting anybody in; only performing our duty," said the official.

Defending their move, Bhupinder Singh, City SP, said, "We've nothing to do with Income Tax & the ongoing raid. It's a residential complex, there are people inside who need medical assistance, they are calling the local SHO for help. They have closed the entire complex because of raid."

According to some sources, Rs 20 crore was delivered allegedly to one of Congress officials on Saturday at 4pm. Based on this information, a person named Muin is currently being searched by IT department in Geeta Colony.

IT sources have also claimed that Hawala channels were being used for delivery of the cash.

“We have evidence that huge amount of money was collected from Madhya Pradesh based business houses for elections,” I-T sources said.

DG of IT Harish Kumar, while speaking to CNN-News18, alleged police interference and added that he will raise the issue of ‘police interference’ with the Election Commission and pursue the case legally. Additional CRPF forces were also rushed after reports of local police reaching the complex arrived.

The raids are likely to trigger another political slugfest ahead of the elections as Kakkar is a very close aide of Kamal Nath. The Congress and other opposition parties have repeatedly accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of misusing government agencies to target its rivals.
