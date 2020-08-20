I-T Raids on Premises of Pvt Firm Unearth Wealth Worth Crores in MP, Owner 'Known' to Cops, Politicians

Sleuths of the Income Tax department carried out raids at several establishments of a private group in Bhopal and Indore and reportedly unearthed unaccounted cash and properties worth several hundred crores.

Teams of I-T officers from New Delhi reached Bhopal and Indore on Thursday morning and conducted the raids on premises of Faith Group that has interests in several businesses, including real estate.

The group’s owner Raghvendra Sing Tomar is said to be a close relative of a senior IPS officer in the state. The group has several other partners who have a rags-to-riches tale. Tomar is known to be close to many other IPS officers and some senior politicians of the state.

Sources said Tomar is accused of investing huge amounts of black money of senior officers and politicians into real estate and other group companies.

About a dozen luxury cars were seized from the residence of Tomar, whose main office is in the Chuna Bhatti area of Bhopal. He has also reportedly developed a sports stadium in the Ratibad area on the outskirts of the city.

Sources said I-T officers seized details of over 100 benami properties belonging to Tomar and his associates. The officers reportedly seized Rs 100 crore in cash and documents of of properties worth Rs 100 crore by evening. The raids were carried out till late in the evening. Over a dozen traders are said to be associated with the group in Bhopal and Indore.

The incident has initiated political blame-game the Congress pointing fingers at a senior BJP minister over alleged links with Tomar.

Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the matter alleging Tomar’s proximity to a senior minister in Madhya Pradesh. Congress media in-charge for Gwalior-Chambal region KK Mishra said Tomar was also an accused in Vyapam scam and later turned an approver. He has close links with several senior politicians, added Mishra.

The ruling BJP did not respond to the allegations of the Congress party till the time of filing the report.