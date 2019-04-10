English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I-T Raids Should be Ruthless But Without Any Bias': CEC Sunil Arora Explains Rationale Behind EC Advisory
Arora also dismissed reports that the chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) and chief of the revenue department were summoned over the raids.
File photo of Sunil Arora.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said the poll body’s advisory on carrying out Income Tax raids just days ahead of the 2019 elections was aimed at ensuring that while action is taken “ruthlessly” against corruption, the raids are carried out without any bias.
“There are some fundamental things, while others need to be repeated. We sent an advisory on the issue of use of armed forces in campaigning and then on I-T raids as there were media reports (about bias). We felt the need to emphasise that while such raids should be carried out ruthlessly, they should not be without bias and not become a political witch-hunt,” Arora told News18.
He added that there were reports on the ground that the Election Commission was aware of the I-T raids. “We do not intend to interfere in the working of the department but any action during elections, which can hamper the process, or is linked to unaccounted money should be brought to the attention of the commission.”
Arora also dismissed reports that the chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) and chief of the revenue department were summoned over the raids. “We only met them for discussion so that we could frame the advisory. They are senior officers and we do not have the power to summon them.”
