I-T Sleuths Attaches Separatist Leader Geelani's Delhi House on Wilful Tax Evasion Charges
The department has sealed his Malviya Nagar house for allegedly 'failing' to pay Rs 3,62,62,160 income tax for assessment years 1996-97 to 2001-02.
File photo of Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani ( Image: PTI).
New Delhi: The Income-Tax Department has attached a house of hardline Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani located in Delhi in connection with an over Rs 3.62 crore tax evasion case against him.
The flat is located in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area and the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) of the department has sealed the house for allegedly "failing" to pay Rs 3,62,62,160 income tax for assessment years 1996-97 to 2001-02, as per an order accessed by PTI.
The department has undertaken the action under section 222 of the I-T Act (assessee deemed in default of tax payment) and it has "prohibited and restrained" the Hurriyat Conference leader from transferring the asset.
The TRO is an enforcement action taking arm of the tax department and it deals with cases of wilful defaulters. The authority is empowered to attach an asset and subsequently auction it to realise the tax dues.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), last month, had levied a penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh on Geelani in a 17-year-old case of illegal possession of USD 10,000 in alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said Friday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
