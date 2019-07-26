Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

I-T Sleuths Return to Delhi 4 Days After Searches at Cong Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's Hisar Residence

The IT sleuths had on Tuesday carried out simultaneous searches at residential premises of Bishnoi in Hisar and Adampur, Gurgaon and Delhi.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I-T Sleuths Return to Delhi 4 Days After Searches at Cong Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's Hisar Residence
The sleuths were looking for documents and evidence in connection with a tax evasion probe linked to Kuldeep Bishnoi. (Pic: Kuldeep Bishnoi/Twitter)
Loading...

Hisar: The Income-Tax department sleuths returned to Delhi after conducting searches at the Sector 15 residence of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi for four consecutive days.

Searches had also been conducted by the I-T department at the sitting legislator's Adampur residence here which concluded earlier.

The IT sleuths had on Tuesday carried out simultaneous searches at residential premises of Bishnoi in Hisar and Adampur, Gurgaon and Delhi.

The sleuths were looking for documents and evidence in connection with a tax evasion probe linked to Bishnoi, son of former Haryana Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal, sources had said.

According to official sources, the IT team returned to Delhi on Friday afternoon.

Bishnoi's son Bhavya too was asked to accompany the IT sleuths.

The IT officials did not speak to the media here and it remained unclear whether there was anything incriminating found during the searches.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Congress MLA from Adampur and his wife Renuka Bishnoi, who too is a legislator from Haryana, however, were not present during the searches.

Kuldeep and Renuka were stated to be in Delhi. Bhavya, who had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from Hisar, had been staying at Hisar with his grandmother Jasma Devi.

Renuka Bishnoi had earlier reacted to the IT searches in a Facebook post, asserting they have been doing "clean politics".

Kuldeep and Renuka, legislator from Hansi, had won their seats in 2014 as Haryana Janhit Congress candidates, but they merged their party with the Congress in 2016.

On Income Tax department searches at Bishnoi's residential premises in Hisar for the fourth day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is legislator from Kaithal, alleged that "Raid Raj" has become synonym of Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Raid Raj has become synonym of BJP. The illegal raid at Kuldeep Bishnoi's residence which has been going on for the past three days is a living example of this. BJP government cannot suppress the voice of Congress leaders. The entire party stands behind Kuldeep Bishnoi," he tweeted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram