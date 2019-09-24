Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'I Think They Would Like My Help, But...': Trump Again Offers to Mediate Between India and Pakistan

Earlier in July, after a meeting with Imran Khan at the White House, Trump had again expressed his willingness to mediate between the two countries.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
'I Think They Would Like My Help, But...': Trump Again Offers to Mediate Between India and Pakistan
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk around NRG Stadium waving to the crowd during the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, on September 22 in Houston. (AP Photo: Evan Vucci)
New Delhi: Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump once again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they have to both want it. They have very different views and I'm concerned about it," news agency ANI quoted Trump as saying.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the Centre revoked J&K's special status, accorded to it by Article 370, on August 5. While India has maintained that Kashmir is an internal issue, Pakistan has been approaching various world bodies and other countries over it. After the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan also closed its airspace for India.

Trump on Monday Trump made a similar statement on the tensions between the two saying there is always a solution. "I am a good mediator. I will mediate if there is assent from other side," Trump had said on Monday after meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. He further said that he has good relations with both Khan and PM Modi. "I have very good relationship with Modi and Khan. I can be a very good arbitrator," the US president said.

Earlier in July, after a meeting with Imran Khan at the White House, Trump had again expressed his willingness to mediate between the two countries.

