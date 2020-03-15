Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

'I Want to Show How to Wash Hands': Trinamool MP Wants to Give Coronavirus Demonstration in Rajya Sabha

In a zero hour notice, Derek O'Brien has said that he wanted to show from the floor of the House how one should wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
'I Want to Show How to Wash Hands': Trinamool MP Wants to Give Coronavirus Demonstration in Rajya Sabha
TMC leader Derek O'Brien. (Image: TV Grab/CNN-News18)

New Delhi: Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha seeking permission to "demonstrate" five steps from the floor of Parliament on how to prevent coronavirus, sources said on Sunday.

Generally MPs are given around three minutes to speak on issues during Zero Hour.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week made a similar demonstration from her office in Kolkata urging people not to panic.

In his notice, O'Brien has said that he wanted to show from the floor of the House how one should wash hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not readily available,use a hand sanitiser that contains at least 60 percent alcohol,the notice said.

He also advised people to avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Urging people to maintain good respiratory hygiene, the notice enumerates how one should cover mouth and nose with bent elbow or tissue while coughing or sneezing.

In the notice, stress has been given on maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

In case of a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention early, it said.

The notice also said that there is an urgent need to address the panic around the disease and spread awareness regarding measures to prevent coronavirus.

Earlier, in the wake of coronavirus scare, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday suspended public gallery passes and show-around of Parliament complex as a precautionary measure.

Following this order of the secretariat, now general public cannot visit parliament complex.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has climbed to 107 and many state governments around the country have closed schools and colleges, entertainment venues and malls.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

