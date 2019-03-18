English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I was a Marxist and Parrikar an RSS Man But Ideology Never Bothered Our Friendship': Sudheendra Kulkarni
Kulkarni recalled Parrikar as an organised, popular leader since their college days at IIT Bombay and then at BJP. Both remained loyal to their ideologies but never allowed their beliefs to hamper the relationship they shared.
File photo of Manohar Parrikar
Loading...
Bengaluru : Manohar Parrikar and I studied together at IIT - Bombay in the mid-1970s. He was a year senior to me. We were staying in the same hostel. My room number was two and his room number was four. It was just a block away.
Manohar was a very popular student in IIT campus. Everybody knew him. He was known for his organisational skills and capabilities.
He was part of all academic and political activities at the IIT.
Ideologically Parrikar and I were diagonally opposite to each other. I was a Marxist and he was a staunch RSS man.
We used to debate a lot over our ideologies. But it never came in the way of our friendship.
After Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lifted Emergency in 1977, general elections were declared to Parliament.
Dr. Subramanian Swamy was Janata Party candidate from our constituency in Bombay. In that election both Parrikar and I had campaigned for Dr. Swamy. I campaigned as a Marxist and Parrikar an RSS man!
We were thrilled and campaigned for weeks in and around Powai.
After we left IIT Parrikar and I stayed in touch. In 1997, I joined the BJP - Parrikar's party. He was already a very popular BJP leader even though he was from a very small state Goa.
He had a big vision for Goa and India. During CM's conferences convened by the PM AB Vajpayee, Manohar was a star speaker.
He had a lot of ideas. Since I knew him as a teenager, it was not a surprising thing for me.
We worked closely in the BJP, till I quit the party in 2013,
Party politics never came in the way of our friendship. It lasted till his death this evening.
(As told to D P Satish by Sudheendra Kulkarni, former advisor to PM Vajpayee and later national secretary of BJP)
Manohar was a very popular student in IIT campus. Everybody knew him. He was known for his organisational skills and capabilities.
He was part of all academic and political activities at the IIT.
Ideologically Parrikar and I were diagonally opposite to each other. I was a Marxist and he was a staunch RSS man.
We used to debate a lot over our ideologies. But it never came in the way of our friendship.
After Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lifted Emergency in 1977, general elections were declared to Parliament.
Dr. Subramanian Swamy was Janata Party candidate from our constituency in Bombay. In that election both Parrikar and I had campaigned for Dr. Swamy. I campaigned as a Marxist and Parrikar an RSS man!
We were thrilled and campaigned for weeks in and around Powai.
After we left IIT Parrikar and I stayed in touch. In 1997, I joined the BJP - Parrikar's party. He was already a very popular BJP leader even though he was from a very small state Goa.
He had a big vision for Goa and India. During CM's conferences convened by the PM AB Vajpayee, Manohar was a star speaker.
He had a lot of ideas. Since I knew him as a teenager, it was not a surprising thing for me.
We worked closely in the BJP, till I quit the party in 2013,
Party politics never came in the way of our friendship. It lasted till his death this evening.
(As told to D P Satish by Sudheendra Kulkarni, former advisor to PM Vajpayee and later national secretary of BJP)
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Seemingly Arguing Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
- IPL 2019: Party Starts in Chennai as 12000 Turn Up for CSK Practice Game
- IPL 2019 | No Tab on Indian Players' Participation in IPL: Kohli
- Dear Comrade Teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Kissing Scene Criticised on Twitter
- New Zealand Mosque Shooter Was Part of Dark Internet Groups That Called For Violence Against Women
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results