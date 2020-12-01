I Was Lucky Enough To Get Best Mentors: AR Rahman

Mumbai: Music maestro A R Rahman says he was lucky enough to have some of the best mentors in his career and now he wants to extend the same help to budding talent from India as the ambassador of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Initiative’. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) on Monday announced Rahman as its ambassador in India with the aim to help recognise talent across the breadth of the Indian entertainment industry.

The initiative, supported by Netflix, aims to identify, celebrate, and support up to five talents working in film, games, or TV in India. The double Oscar-winner said he would not just help BAFTA navigate the diverse creative landscape of the country but also educate people in the country about the organisation and its work.

My role is to curate and along with the (other) judges find those amazing and original voices from India. We nurture them for a year. There is networking opportunity, mentorship, screenings and workshops. When these talents interact with the BAFTA breakthrough mentors, a lot of things change. They get nudged, Rahman told .

