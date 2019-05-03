Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I Was Witness to Rahul's Birth...Nobody Should Question His Citizenship, Says Retired Nurse from Wayanad

The 72-year-old, who was still in training to be a nurse at the time, said she was among the first to take the infant Rahul Gandhi in her hands.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Was Witness to Rahul's Birth...Nobody Should Question His Citizenship, Says Retired Nurse from Wayanad
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(Image: PTI)
Loading...
Kochi (Ker): Rajamma Vavathil, a retired nurse and a voter in Wayanad, says forcefully that no one should contest Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's citizenship status -- after all she was one of those on duty at Delhi's Holy Family Hospital on June 19, 1970 when he was born.

The 72-year-old, who was still in training to be a nurse at the time, said she was among the first to take the infant Rahul in her hands.

I was lucky as I was first among the few who took the newborn baby in my hands. He was so cute. I was witness to his birth. I was thrilled... we all were thrilled to see the grandson of prime minister Indira Gandhi, Vavathil told PTI over phone from Wayanad.

Forty-nine years later, the "cute baby" is Congress president and a contestant from Wayanad. And Vavathil, who now describes herself as "nearly a housewife", said she couldn't be happier.
She remembers the day well.

Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Sanjay Gandhi were waiting outside the labour room of the hospital when Sonia Gandhi was taken for delivery, Vavathil recounted.

It's a story she has often told her family.

The retired nurse said she is saddened by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's complaint questioning the Congress president's citizenship status.

According to Vavathil, no one can question Rahul Gandhi's identity as an Indian citizen and Swamy's complaint about his citizenship is baseless.

All records about Rahul Gandhi's birth would be there at the hospital, she said.

Vavathil, who completed her nursing course from Delhi's Holy Family Hospital, later joined the Indian military as a nurse.

After taking VRS from service, she returned to Kerala in 1987 and is now settled in Kalloor near Sulthan Bathery.

Vavathil expressed the hope that she would be able to meet Rahul Gandhi when he visits Wayanad next time.

Wayanad, which came into national prominence after Congress chief's Rahul Gandhi's candidature, registered record polling of 80.31 per cent in the polls held on April 23.

The votes will be counted on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram