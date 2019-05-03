English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Was Witness to Rahul's Birth...Nobody Should Question His Citizenship, Says Retired Nurse from Wayanad
The 72-year-old, who was still in training to be a nurse at the time, said she was among the first to take the infant Rahul Gandhi in her hands.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(Image: PTI)
Loading...
Kochi (Ker): Rajamma Vavathil, a retired nurse and a voter in Wayanad, says forcefully that no one should contest Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's citizenship status -- after all she was one of those on duty at Delhi's Holy Family Hospital on June 19, 1970 when he was born.
The 72-year-old, who was still in training to be a nurse at the time, said she was among the first to take the infant Rahul in her hands.
I was lucky as I was first among the few who took the newborn baby in my hands. He was so cute. I was witness to his birth. I was thrilled... we all were thrilled to see the grandson of prime minister Indira Gandhi, Vavathil told PTI over phone from Wayanad.
Forty-nine years later, the "cute baby" is Congress president and a contestant from Wayanad. And Vavathil, who now describes herself as "nearly a housewife", said she couldn't be happier.
She remembers the day well.
Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Sanjay Gandhi were waiting outside the labour room of the hospital when Sonia Gandhi was taken for delivery, Vavathil recounted.
It's a story she has often told her family.
The retired nurse said she is saddened by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's complaint questioning the Congress president's citizenship status.
According to Vavathil, no one can question Rahul Gandhi's identity as an Indian citizen and Swamy's complaint about his citizenship is baseless.
All records about Rahul Gandhi's birth would be there at the hospital, she said.
Vavathil, who completed her nursing course from Delhi's Holy Family Hospital, later joined the Indian military as a nurse.
After taking VRS from service, she returned to Kerala in 1987 and is now settled in Kalloor near Sulthan Bathery.
Vavathil expressed the hope that she would be able to meet Rahul Gandhi when he visits Wayanad next time.
Wayanad, which came into national prominence after Congress chief's Rahul Gandhi's candidature, registered record polling of 80.31 per cent in the polls held on April 23.
The votes will be counted on May 23.
The 72-year-old, who was still in training to be a nurse at the time, said she was among the first to take the infant Rahul in her hands.
I was lucky as I was first among the few who took the newborn baby in my hands. He was so cute. I was witness to his birth. I was thrilled... we all were thrilled to see the grandson of prime minister Indira Gandhi, Vavathil told PTI over phone from Wayanad.
Forty-nine years later, the "cute baby" is Congress president and a contestant from Wayanad. And Vavathil, who now describes herself as "nearly a housewife", said she couldn't be happier.
She remembers the day well.
Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Sanjay Gandhi were waiting outside the labour room of the hospital when Sonia Gandhi was taken for delivery, Vavathil recounted.
It's a story she has often told her family.
The retired nurse said she is saddened by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's complaint questioning the Congress president's citizenship status.
According to Vavathil, no one can question Rahul Gandhi's identity as an Indian citizen and Swamy's complaint about his citizenship is baseless.
All records about Rahul Gandhi's birth would be there at the hospital, she said.
Vavathil, who completed her nursing course from Delhi's Holy Family Hospital, later joined the Indian military as a nurse.
After taking VRS from service, she returned to Kerala in 1987 and is now settled in Kalloor near Sulthan Bathery.
Vavathil expressed the hope that she would be able to meet Rahul Gandhi when he visits Wayanad next time.
Wayanad, which came into national prominence after Congress chief's Rahul Gandhi's candidature, registered record polling of 80.31 per cent in the polls held on April 23.
The votes will be counted on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
- J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
- OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM Variant to be Available for Rs 32,999 During Amazon Summer Sale
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
- Tata Sky Has New Multi-TV Subscription Options That Are Complicated Yet Attractive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results