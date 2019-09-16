Jharkhand lynching victim Tabrez Ansari's wife has threatened to commit suicide if the accused are not tried for murder after the police dropped the murder charge against the 11 accused in the death of the 22-year-old.

According to an India Today report, his 24-year-old wife Shahista Parveen met the DC and SP of Ranchi and demanded that the charges against the accused be changed from Section 304 (culpable homicide) to Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She further threatened to take her life if her demands were not met. Shahista Parveen and Tabrez Ansari had been married barely two months when he was brutally lynched by a mob that accused him of theft in Saraikela-Harsawan four months ago. He succumbed to his injuries on June 22.

Citing the “final post-mortem report” that Ansari died of “cardiac arrest”, and stating that it was “not a case of pre-meditated murder”, police filed the chargesheet last month under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Police had earlier invoked the murder charge in the FIR filed on a complaint by Ansari’s wife.

According to the police report, Tabrez's cardiac arrest was induced by a combination of a skull fracture, pale organs and filling up of blood in his heart chambers. Two days after he died, Parveen realised she was pregnant but the stress of her husband's death caused a miscarriage.

"The whole world saw my husband's murder. Still, my husband's murderers are being saved by the district administration. If the murder charges are not reinstated against the killers, I will kill myself outside the DC office," Parveen was quoted as saying.

In the event of a conviction, section 302 provides for life imprisonment and even death penalty. Under section 304, a convict can be sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years which may extend to life imprisonment.

