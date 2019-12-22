Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'I Won't Tell You What to Do But Take Decisions Quickly': Nitin Gadkari Sounds Alarm Bells over Economic Slowdown

In his rally speech in Nagpur, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that cases around Rs 89,000 are pending and that a decision has to be taken quickly because of the cash crunch.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
'I Won't Tell You What to Do But Take Decisions Quickly': Nitin Gadkari Sounds Alarm Bells over Economic Slowdown
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation and because of the liquidity crunch, decisions have to be taken quickly.

"I called senior officials at my home and told them there are cases of around Rs 89,000 crore. I'll not tell you what to do, I'll only tell you that the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation. There is a shortage of liquidity and decisions have to be taken quickly," the Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Gadkari made the remarks during a rally in Nagpur in support of the NDA government's decision to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan,

Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The rally was organised a local body and supported by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In his speech, Gadkari attempted at assuring that the government's only concern was foreign intruders living in the country. "The decision taken by the government to give justice to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is not against the Muslim community of India. We are not talking about sending Muslims out of the country," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister also accused the Congress of spreading "misinformation" over the issue for 'vote bank politics'.

(With PTI inputs)

