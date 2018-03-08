GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IAF AFCAO Recruitment 2018: 16 LDC/MTS Civilian Posts, Apply Before April 2, Download Application Format Here

The selected candidates will be placed in Group 'C'.

Updated:March 8, 2018, 8:34 PM IST
IAF logo.
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 advertisement to fill 16 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Multi-Tasking Staff and House Keeping Staff has been issued by the Air Force Central Accounts Office (AFCAO), New Delhi.

The selected candidates will be placed in Group 'C'. Candidates interested in exploring their career with Air Force Central Accounts Office must apply in the prescribed format as given in the URL mentioned below and send their applications along with other required documents to 'Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Central Accounts Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010', so as it reaches on or before 2nd April 2018.

Application Format & Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_92_1718b.pdf

Vacancy Details:
Lower Division Clerk – 14
Multi-Tasking Staff – 1
House Keeping Staff – 1

Eligibility Criteria:
Lower Division Clerk:
The applicant must have passed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognized Education Board and must possess a typing speed of 35 wpm (words per minute) in English and 30 wpm in Hindi.

Multi-Tasking Staff/House Keeping Staff:
The applicant must have passed Class 10th or equivalent from a recognized Education Board

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years, age relaxation rules apply.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
