English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF AFCAO Recruitment 2018: 16 LDC/MTS Civilian Posts, Apply Before April 2, Download Application Format Here
The selected candidates will be placed in Group 'C'.
IAF logo.
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 advertisement to fill 16 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Multi-Tasking Staff and House Keeping Staff has been issued by the Air Force Central Accounts Office (AFCAO), New Delhi.
The selected candidates will be placed in Group 'C'. Candidates interested in exploring their career with Air Force Central Accounts Office must apply in the prescribed format as given in the URL mentioned below and send their applications along with other required documents to 'Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Central Accounts Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010', so as it reaches on or before 2nd April 2018.
Application Format & Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_92_1718b.pdf
Vacancy Details:
Lower Division Clerk – 14
Multi-Tasking Staff – 1
House Keeping Staff – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Lower Division Clerk:
The applicant must have passed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognized Education Board and must possess a typing speed of 35 wpm (words per minute) in English and 30 wpm in Hindi.
Multi-Tasking Staff/House Keeping Staff:
The applicant must have passed Class 10th or equivalent from a recognized Education Board
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years, age relaxation rules apply.
Also Watch
The selected candidates will be placed in Group 'C'. Candidates interested in exploring their career with Air Force Central Accounts Office must apply in the prescribed format as given in the URL mentioned below and send their applications along with other required documents to 'Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Central Accounts Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010', so as it reaches on or before 2nd April 2018.
Application Format & Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_92_1718b.pdf
Vacancy Details:
Lower Division Clerk – 14
Multi-Tasking Staff – 1
House Keeping Staff – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Lower Division Clerk:
The applicant must have passed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognized Education Board and must possess a typing speed of 35 wpm (words per minute) in English and 30 wpm in Hindi.
Multi-Tasking Staff/House Keeping Staff:
The applicant must have passed Class 10th or equivalent from a recognized Education Board
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years, age relaxation rules apply.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan-Starrer Hindi Medium To Release In China In April
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV