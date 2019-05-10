Take the pledge to vote

IAF Aircraft Intercepts Georgian Cargo Plane From Karachi After It Makes Unscheduled Entry

IAF aircraft successfully intercepted the plane and forced it to land at Jaipur airfield after it entered through the unscheduled point in North Gujarat.

Updated:May 10, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
IAF Aircraft Intercepts Georgian Cargo Plane From Karachi After It Makes Unscheduled Entry
File photo of the heavy cargo plane Antonov AN-12.
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force aircraft on Friday successfully intercepted a heavy-cargo plane Antonov AN-12 from Georgia after it deviated from its scheduled route from Karachi to Delhi and entered the Indian airspace from an unauthorised point of access.

The IAF aircraft forced the plane to land at the Jaipur airfield after it entered via an unscheduled point in north Gujarat.

According to news agency ANI, the pilots of the aircraft are now being questioned.

(Further details are awaited).
