English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF Aircraft Intercepts Georgian Cargo Plane From Karachi After It Makes Unscheduled Entry
IAF aircraft successfully intercepted the plane and forced it to land at Jaipur airfield after it entered through the unscheduled point in North Gujarat.
File photo of the heavy cargo plane Antonov AN-12.
Loading...
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force aircraft on Friday successfully intercepted a heavy-cargo plane Antonov AN-12 from Georgia after it deviated from its scheduled route from Karachi to Delhi and entered the Indian airspace from an unauthorised point of access.
The IAF aircraft forced the plane to land at the Jaipur airfield after it entered via an unscheduled point in north Gujarat.
According to news agency ANI, the pilots of the aircraft are now being questioned.
(Further details are awaited).
The IAF aircraft forced the plane to land at the Jaipur airfield after it entered via an unscheduled point in north Gujarat.
According to news agency ANI, the pilots of the aircraft are now being questioned.
(Further details are awaited).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Bride Recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Wedding Looks and We Are Impressed
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- Is Drogon Really the Last Surviving Dragon of Game of Thrones? Fans Think Otherwise
- IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results