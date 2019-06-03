English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF AN-32 Aircraft Goes Missing With 13 People After Taking Off from Assam
A total of 8 IAF crew members and 5 passengers were onboard the aircraft, sources have told CNN News18.
File photo of an Antonov An-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (twitter)
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft airborne today from Jorhat, Assam and headed towards Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh has reportedly gone missing.
The aircraft took off from Jorhat air base at 12.25 pm and was last contacted by ground agencies at 1 pm following which contact was lost, sources have told News18.com.
A total of 8 IAF crew members and 5 passengers were onboard the aircraft, reports CNN News18's Karishma Hasnat from Guwahati.
All available sources have been employed to locate the aircraft including a Sukhoi and C 130 special Ops aircraft to carry out aerial searches.
Sources have told CNN News18 that the Mechuka area in Arunachal Pradesh is a very densely forested area. Only an aerial sorty will be able to conclusively establish if there are any survivors.
On the ground, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations.
