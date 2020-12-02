IAF Begins the Registration Process for AFCAT 2021 on December 1, Candidates can Submit the Online Application at afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 notification for flying branch and ground duty on its official website afcat.cdac.in. The IAF AFCAT 2021 registration process has already been started on December 1 and the last date to apply is December 30, 2020. Candidates willing to apply for IAF AFCAT 2021 are requested to submit the IAF AFCAT-01/2021 online application at the earliest.

IAF has invited the AFCAT 2021 online applications to offer admission to the courses commencing in January 2022 for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

IAF AFCAT 2021 online Application: How to fill

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT 2021 at afcat.cdac.in

2. On the homepage, go to candidates login tab and click on AFCAT 01/2021- cycle

3. You will be redirected to a new page, there click on new registration

4. Enter the required details and submit

5. Once you complete the registration process, a registered id and password will be sent to your registered contact details. Log in using that

6. IAF AFCAT 2021 application form will be displayed, enter the required details and submit

7. Make the payment of IAF AFCAT 2021 application fee and submit

8. Download a copy of the filled IAF AFCAT 2021 application form

Candidates will have to pay the IAF AFCAT 2021 application fee of Rs 250. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are exempted from paying the application fee. Candidates can also complete the IAF AFCAT 2021 registration process directly from here IAF (cdac.in)

All the applicants are requested to go through the IAF AFCAT 2021 official notification and eligibility criteria before proceeding to registration. According to the official notification, candidates willing to join the Flying Branch must be between 20 to 24 years of age and for Ground Duty, the age is from 20 to 26 years. The educational qualification varies according to the post.