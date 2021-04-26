india

1-MIN READ

IAF Brings Six Empty Cryogenic Oxygen Containers from Dubai, Plans Afoot to Bring More

Representative photo.

Since Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of medical oxygen.

The Indian Air Force on Monday airlifted six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and positioned them at Panagarh in West Bengal for refilling, officials said. The IAF is planning to bring from Dubai another six oxygen containers on Tuesday, they said.

In India, two containers were airlifted from Jaipur to Jamnagar for refilling on Monday, they said. Since Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.

The IAF was also transporting essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID hospitals in various parts of the country. India is struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The country recorded over three lakh-plus coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.

first published:April 26, 2021, 22:40 IST