IAF Chief Flies in Rafale During Military Exercise with France, Says India Needs 4.5 Generation Aircraft

Indian Air Force chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday pointed out the need to add 4.5 generation aircraft to IAF’s inventory. His remarks came amid an 18-day military exercise between the Indian and French air forces in Jodhpur.

“As per our air force requirement, it’s very important for us to add 4.5 generation aircraft to our inventory. Definitely, we require 4.5 generation aircraft, five to six squadrons of these aircraft to meet immediate requirements,” he said as reported by news agency ANI.

The ‘Garuda VII’ exercise, involving a significant number of combat jets such as Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar and Sukhoi-30s, began on October 26 and will culminate on November 12.

Chaudhari flew in an IAF’s Rafale fighter jet, while French Air chief Gen Stéphane Mille took off in an Indian Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft during the bilateral exercise on Tuesday. The top-ranking French military official is on a visit to India.

The IAF chief also highlighted the growing interoperability between both air forces, which has been developing with each successive edition of the exercise, a regular bilateral exercise since 2003.

“The French Air Force also flies Rafale, we also fly Rafale, but we fly many other aircraft along with Rafale. It’s important to learn how to interoperate with friendly nations,” he said.

IAF chief Chaudhari on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his French counterpart Gen Stephane Mille focusing on ways to boost bilateral military cooperation in the backdrop of various geopolitical developments.

In August, a French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, made a strategically crucial stopover at the IAF’s Sulur base in Tamil Nadu as part of a mega military operation it carried out in the Pacific Ocean.

In March, the Indian and French navies carried out a five-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea, involving frontline ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

The Indian and French navies in April last year too carried out a mega wargame in the Arabian Sea.

The French Navy deployed its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, and its entire carrier strike group in that exercise, reflecting growing congruence in naval ties.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here