IAF Chief B S Dhanoa Leads 'Missing Man' Formation in Tribute to Kargil Heroes

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa was accompanied by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Western Air Command Air Marshal R Nambiar in the flypast organised at Air Force Station in Bhisiana.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
Bathinda: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and his colleagues before flying MiG-21 planes in a 'missing man' formation, an aerial salute to honour martyr Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, at Bhisiana Air Force station, in Bathinda, Monday, May 27, 2019. Ahuja was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallantry during the Kargil conflict. (PTI Photo)
Bathinda: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa Monday flew the 'missing man' formation in a MiG-21 aircraft to pay tributes to Squadran Leader Ajay Ahuja and other fallen heroes of the Kargil war.

He was accompanied by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Western Air Command Air Marshal R Nambiar in the flypast organised at Air Force Station in Bhisiana here.

The 'missing man' formation is an aerial salute accorded to honour the fallen comrades-in-arms. It is an arrow formation, with a gap between two aircraft in the formation depicting the missing man, the IAF said in a statement.

The Chief of the Air staff, led a four aircraft, MiG-21 'missing man' formation flypast to honour the valour and supreme sacrifice of men killed in action during 'Operation Safed Sagar' at Kargil, an IAF spokesperson said.

Later, in a sombre ceremony, he laid a wreath at the War Memorial to honour the IAF men who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja had laid down his life during the Kargil conflict.

He was at that time the Flight Commander of 17 Squadron and was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his valour during the conflict which took place 20 years ago.

On the occasion Alka Ahuja, widow of Ajay Ahuja, also paid tributes to the late IAF officer.

On May 28, the air chief will visit Air Force Station in Sarsawa, Uttar Pradesh and fly in a Mi-17 V5 'missing man' formation to commemorate the Kargil martyrs.
