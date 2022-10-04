Always Prepared for 'Worst-case Scenario' if India Faces Long Conflicts Like Ukraine-Russia: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said the Indian Air Force (IAF) is always prepared for the “worst-case” scenario if it comes to long-duration conflicts such as the ongoing one in Ukraine.

On asked about IAF’s preparedness for long-duration conflicts, Chaudhari said, “Future conflicts can be short, swift, high intensity. They can be protracted, low-intensity, probably what we’re seeing [in Russia-Ukraine]. Or they could be protracted with varying intensity depending on the global situation at the time.”

He further said the predictability of the kind of conflicts that India is likely to face will be based on continuously changing global situation. “We are preparing ourselves for the worst case scenario always, which is a protracted and intense conflict. We always prepare ourselves for such kind of a scenario,” he said.

#WATCH | IAF chief ACM VR Chaudhari responds to ANI question on the preparedness of the Indian Air Force if it comes to a long-duration conflict like the Russia-Ukraine conflict pic.twitter.com/CNLjht8IBy — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

When asked about recent incidents of Chinese fighter jets flying close to the LAC, he said appropriate non-escalatory measures have been taken and a message was sent to the neighbouring country. “Our overall preparation is a continuous process irrespective of Chinese belligerence,” he said.

To a question, he said the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh would be to return to status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points. Referring to the ambitious theaterisation plan, the Air Chief Marshal said the IAF understands imperatives of joint planning and execution with sister forces for future wars.

“We are not opposed to tri-services integration; our reservations are relating to only certain structures,” he said. The chief of Air Staff also said that the IAF is in sync with the government on self-reliance in defence production.

