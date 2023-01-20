IAF Chief Stresses on Utilising Available Resources to Best Potential

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, on Friday emphasised that the IAF should derive relevant lessons from the recent geopolitical scenarios and effectively utilise all available resources to their best potential.

While delivering an address at the Southern Air Command headquarters here, he reiterated on the challenges faced by the IAF to adapt to the ever-changing situations and technological advancements.

He underlined that efficient training and innovations are necessary to ensure that the IAF remains a future-ready force, a defence statement said.

The Air Force chief lauded the efforts of Southern Air Command on IAF’s performance during military exercises with friendly foreign armed forces, particularly in offensive air operations.

He said that due to the high professional standards of the IAF, many foreign nations are keen on carrying out joint military exercises with Indian armed forces, it said.

Chaudhari was here to attend the Commanders’ Conference of Southern Air Command.

He was accompanied by Neeta Chaudhari, President, Air Force Family Welfare Association (AFFWA).

On arrival, the Chief of Air Staff was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour, a defence statement here said.

Subsequently, Air Marshal J Chalapati, AOC-in-C, Southern Air Command, briefed the IAF chief on the operational preparedness of the wing for the air defence of the Indian peninsula and the island territories, the enhanced capability in maritime air operations and the strong potent capability of IAF assets which provide the nation with an effective deterrence, the statement added

