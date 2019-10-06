Take the pledge to vote

IAF Chief to Award Abhinandan's Squadron, Signal Unit With Citation for Balakot Air Strikes

The 9 Squadron will also receive the unit citation, whose Mirage 2000 jets also dropped bombs on the JeM camp. 601 Signal Unit will also get a citation for defeating an approaching air strike by Pakistani jets on February 27.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
IAF Chief to Award Abhinandan's Squadron, Signal Unit With Citation for Balakot Air Strikes
The 51 Squadron of the Indian Air Force, to which Vir Charkra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman belongs, is set to be awarded a unit citation by the newly appointed IAF chief RKS Bhadauria.

Captain Satish Pawar, the group commanding officer of the Squadron, will receive the award. During a dogfight in February after the IAF dropped bombs on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had shot down Pakistan's F-16 before himself himself falling.

Other than the 51 Squadron, the 9 Squadron will also receive the unit citation, whose Mirage 2000 jets also dropped bombs on the JeM camp.

601 Signal Unit will also get a citation for defeating an approaching air strike by Pakistani jets on February 27.

Pakistani forces had captured Abhinandan Varthaman on February 27, but he was released days later.

The IAF bombed the JeM camp after 40 CRPF soldiers died in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir.squadron

