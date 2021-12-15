Breaking: Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone Survivor of IAF Chopper Crash That Killed CDS Bipin Rawat, Passes Away

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the December 8 IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor, passed away on Wednesday. Singh was undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

“IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his “rich service to the nation" will never be forgotten. “Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti (sic)," Modi wrote on Twitter.

General Manoj Naravane and Union home minister Amit Shah also paid condolences to the Group Captain.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the unfortunate helicopter accident in #Coonoor on 08 Dec 21. https://t.co/fPmsbgn6ot— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 15, 2021

“Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave’s soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the entire nation will always remember your invaluable service. “I salute your valour and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," she added.

Last Thursday, Group Captain Singh was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington in Tamil Nadu. The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor. Group Captain Singh, a decorated officer, was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India’s senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

He was conferred the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft developed a major technical snag last year.

