IAF Chopper Crash: Twitter Salutes Army Officer Carrying Her Newborn to Husband’s Funeral

In a picture that has gone viral on social media, Major Kumud Dogra can be seen attending her husband's funeral in the Army uniform along with her daughter.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2018, 3:58 PM IST
Major Kumud Dogra along with her five-year-old daughter at Wing Commander D Vats's funeral (Twitter)
New Delhi: The death of a loved one can leave any person devastated, but the wife of a deceased IAF officer displayed exemplary courage when she marched at the funeral ceremony in her Army uniform along with her five-day-old daughter.

In a picture that has gone viral on social media, Major Kumud Dogra can be seen attending the funeral in her full uniform along with her daughter on Wednesday.

Dogra’s husband, Wing Commander D Vats, was killed when a two-seater microlight aircraft crashed in Upper Assam’s Majuli district on February 15.

Twitterati has been sharing the moving picture and saluting the young officer for her courage.



















An IAF chopper with two pilots on board had crashed on February 15 in Assam's Majuli island, killing both. The microlight aircraft crashed near Jorhat after taking off on a routine sortie and a court of inquiry has been ordered.

The pilots attempted an emergency landing but the aircraft crashed at a sand bar in the northern part of the district and went up in flames, the official said. The crash took place at Darbar Chapori, a sand bar in the Brahmaputra, where there is no human habitation. It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons, the officer added.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
