IAF Chopper Crash: Twitter Salutes Army Officer Carrying Her Newborn to Husband’s Funeral
In a picture that has gone viral on social media, Major Kumud Dogra can be seen attending her husband's funeral in the Army uniform along with her daughter.
Major Kumud Dogra along with her five-year-old daughter at Wing Commander D Vats's funeral (Twitter)
In a picture that has gone viral on social media, Major Kumud Dogra can be seen attending the funeral in her full uniform along with her daughter on Wednesday.
Dogra’s husband, Wing Commander D Vats, was killed when a two-seater microlight aircraft crashed in Upper Assam’s Majuli district on February 15.
Twitterati has been sharing the moving picture and saluting the young officer for her courage.
#Major #Kumud Dogra...— Shweta (@ShwetaS13301723) February 22, 2018
In her arms is her five day old baby and her feet marching towards the dead body of her husband Wng Cmdr D Vats...
A rare epitome of courage...
Salute you #Major #Dogra
JAI HIND🙏 pic.twitter.com/NXYwuDTX1q
Unable to get over these images of #MajorKumudDogra walking to her husband Wg Cdr #DushyantVats’s funeral with their 5-day old baby in her arms. He saw once bt nw will never get to meet his daughter. Speechless. This is what the #IndianArmy & #IndianAirForce does for the country. pic.twitter.com/cbJiuaxgwe— Rupil Dev Lamsar (@rupildev) February 24, 2018
This is for all those idiots who think army life is all about “partying and enjoying”! Here is Major Kumud Dogra walking towards her husband Wg Cmdr D Vats’s funeral with her new-born baby. #FaujLife #MajorKumudDogra #FaujiWife #MajuliCrash pic.twitter.com/BI9DFzXvhD— Aanchal Singh (@aanchalsingh731) February 23, 2018
Respect 🙏#MajorKumudDogra https://t.co/c7zIDVCvZE— Pankaj Pandit (@PanditATL) February 23, 2018
Major #KumudDogra on her way to offer last tribute to her husband Late #WgCdr D. Vats, who lost his life in a Microlight crash in Majuli, Assam.— Shivang Tiwari (@tiwari7_tiwari) February 21, 2018
On that fateful day their baby was only 4 days old.
We SALUTE the courage, determination and dedication of this young lady officer. pic.twitter.com/hZxOLuP2yd
Major Kumud Dogra...in her arms is her five day old baby and her feet marching towards the dead body of her husband Wng Cmdr D Vats... a rare epitome of courage... salute you Major Dogra 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/YM08yTQ6Y6— Surendra Jeet Singh (@bhaukal) February 23, 2018
An IAF chopper with two pilots on board had crashed on February 15 in Assam's Majuli island, killing both. The microlight aircraft crashed near Jorhat after taking off on a routine sortie and a court of inquiry has been ordered.
The pilots attempted an emergency landing but the aircraft crashed at a sand bar in the northern part of the district and went up in flames, the official said. The crash took place at Darbar Chapori, a sand bar in the Brahmaputra, where there is no human habitation. It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons, the officer added.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
