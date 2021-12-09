IAF Chopper Crash: JWO Pradeep's Father Who is in ICU Not Informed of Son's Death

JWO Pradeep A, a native of Thrissur, was among those who died in the helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others yesterday at Coonoor hills in Tamil Nadu.

He visited his Thrissur home two weeks back as his father was hospitalised due to asthma and breathing issues.

His father was in the ICU and Pradeep was with him all the time. He went back for duty only last week after his father was discharged. His father is still on oxygen support at home and had not yet been informed about his son’s death. Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan had visited his house.

Pradeep’s wife and two children, a 7-year-old son and aged two and a half years daughter were living with Pradeep in Coimbatore. His brother had gone to Coimbatore last evening after hearing the news.

Pradeep had actively participated during the flood rescue operations in Kerala in 2018.

