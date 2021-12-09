CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » India » IAF Chopper Crash: JWO Pradeep's Father Who is in ICU Not Informed of Son's Death
1-MIN READ

IAF Chopper Crash: JWO Pradeep's Father Who is in ICU Not Informed of Son's Death

Thirteen people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat died in an IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday. (PTI File Photo)

Thirteen people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat died in an IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday. (PTI File Photo)

Pradeep A had visited his Thrissur home two weeks back as his father was hospitalised due to asthma and breathing issues.

Neethu Reghukumar

JWO Pradeep A, a native of Thrissur, was among those who died in the helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others yesterday at Coonoor hills in Tamil Nadu.

He visited his Thrissur home two weeks back as his father was hospitalised due to asthma and breathing issues.

His father was in the ICU and Pradeep was with him all the time. He went back for duty only last week after his father was discharged. His father is still on oxygen support at home and had not yet been informed about his son’s death. Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan had visited his house.

Pradeep’s wife and two children, a 7-year-old son and aged two and a half years daughter were living with Pradeep in Coimbatore. His brother had gone to Coimbatore last evening after hearing the news.

RELATED NEWS

Pradeep had actively participated during the flood rescue operations in Kerala in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Neethu Reghukumar

Neethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experience in both print and broadcast journalism. She covers politics, crim...Read More

Tags
first published:December 09, 2021, 18:27 IST