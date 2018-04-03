IAF Chopper Crashes Near Kedarnath, All on Board Safe

Six people on board an IAF helicopter escaped unhurt today after it crashed near the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath.An MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force crashed at 8.20 AM while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.All the six people on board made a safe exit, he said.The chopper was carrying heavy mechanical equipment from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for ongoing reconstruction work there, the district magistrate said.A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said in Delhi.