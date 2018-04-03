GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IAF Chopper Crashes Near Kedarnath, All on Board Safe

The accident took place when the MI-17 chopper was trying to land far from the Kedarnath shrine.

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2018, 11:40 PM IST
Wreckage of an MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed 20 meters before landing at the Kedarnath helipad, on Tuesday morning. (PTI)
Dehradun: Six people on board an IAF helicopter escaped unhurt today after it crashed near the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath.

An MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force crashed at 8.20 AM while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

All the six people on board made a safe exit, he said.

The chopper was carrying heavy mechanical equipment from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for ongoing reconstruction work there, the district magistrate said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said in Delhi.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
