IAF Chopper Crashes Near Kedarnath, All on Board Safe
The accident took place when the MI-17 chopper was trying to land far from the Kedarnath shrine.
Wreckage of an MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed 20 meters before landing at the Kedarnath helipad, on Tuesday morning. (PTI)
Dehradun: Six people on board an IAF helicopter escaped unhurt today after it crashed near the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath.
An MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force crashed at 8.20 AM while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.
All the six people on board made a safe exit, he said.
The chopper was carrying heavy mechanical equipment from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for ongoing reconstruction work there, the district magistrate said.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said in Delhi.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
