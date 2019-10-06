IAF Conducts Full Dress Rehearsal at Hindon Base Ahead of 87th Air Force Day
Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.
IAF personnel perform a drill with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Sunday conducted a full dress rehearsal, including air drills of both vintage aircraft and modern fleet, at its Hindon base for the 87th IAF Day on October 8.
The air display will commence with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies, an Air Force official said.
The flypast would include vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters, the official added.
The ceremony will conclude with a spell-binding aerobatic display.
The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.
