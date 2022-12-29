IAF Conducts Trial Run on Emergency Landing Facility on AP Highway

The IAF on Thursday successfully conducted a trial run of the 4.1 km emergency landing facility constructed on a national highway here, with two Sukhoi fighter aircraft among others participating in the drill.

The flights flew 100 metres above the ground.

The landing facility has been constructed at Picchikalagudipadu village of Korishapadu mandal on the National Highway-16.

An IAF official said a transport plane AN-32, two Sukhoi fighter aircraft and as many Tejas-light combat fighters participated in the trial.

“The report we got is that the runway is perfect for landing," the official told a TV channel.

According to him, there was work still pending regarding the runway, including fencing of the road on both sides to prevent entry of people and animals.

He further said IAF coordinated with officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on painting on the runway and consistency of the surface.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told PTI that a strong security cordon had been established with around 200 police personnel for the trial run.

He said from 10:30 AM to noon, vehicles coming on the national highway were diverted.

Jindal added that in the trial run, the aircraft flew at a height of 100 metres without touching the ground.

