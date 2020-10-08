IAF Day 2020: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of the 88th Indian Air Force Day Celebrations

The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year to mark the day when. The day officially marks the foundation of Indian Air Force in the year 1932. While it initially worked as an auxiliary part of the British Army and was known as Royal Indian Air Force, the prefix ‘Royal’ was removed in 1950 after India became a republic.

To mark the 88th observation of the Indian Air Force Day, the celebrations will take place at the Hindon Base in Ghaziabad, scheduled to start at 8am. The day will commence with a grand parade, along with the participation from IAF’s aircraft including the Rafales, Sukhois, and LCA Tejas. The best of the force will be called in for the special day today.

When and Where to watch to the live streaming of 88th IAF Day celebrations

The IAF Day celebrations will be marked from 8am to 11am at Hindon Base in Ghaziabad. While the in-person attendance is not allowed to the common folks this year, people can witness the IAF Day Parade livestream event on the social media handles of the Indian Air Force. It will also be broadcast on Doordarshan.

To follow the live streaming, you can also click on the direct link here: https://twitter.com/IAF_MCC/status/1314036361737846784

What will mark the celebrations of 88th IAF Day?

On the occasion on IAF Day on Thursday, the Indian Air Force will put some of its best fighter planes to display. This will include frontline aircraft like Rafale, Su-30MKI, Apache, Tejas and Gajraj. This year, a total of 56 aircraft, including 19 fighters and seven transport aircraft along with 19 helicopters, will be a part of the aerial show.

The main attraction of the IAF Day parade will be the Rafale. Five of this fighter jets were inducted in the IAF in September 2020.