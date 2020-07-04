IAF Fighter Jets Carry Out Operations at Forward Base Near India-China Border

Fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday carried out operations at a forward base near the India-China border. These included the Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighter aircraft as well as Apache attack helicopters.

The operations come amid continuing border tensions with China. Last month, 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese army in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"We have all the resources in terms of men and equipment to meet all the challenges. The IAF is ready in all aspects to undertake all operational tasks and for providing requisite support for military operations," news agency ANI quoted a squadron leader as saying.

Another squadron leader said the flight base plays an important role for undertaking operations in this area. "It's cleared for all contingencies and for all combat and support operations that are planned to be undertaken in this area," he added.

A squadron leader of Indian Air Force at a forward airbase near Indo-China border says, "Every air warrior at this base and across IAF is fully trained and capable to meet all the challenges. Our josh has always been high and touching the sky with glory."

All the front-line bases of the Indian Army and the air force along the nearly 3,500 km de-facto border with China are on high alert in view of the worst border clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The Army has already rushed in additional troops to all its key front-line bases and formations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, they said.

The Indian Air Force has already raised the alert level in all its front-line bases tasked to keep an eye on the LAC, the de-facto border.