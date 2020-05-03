IAF Flypast Live Updates: Armed Forces Set for Aerial Salute, Musical Tribute to Coronavirus Warriors Today

Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi-30 aircraft do a fly past. (Image: REUTERS/File photo)



The gesture will start with laying of flowers at the police memorial in Delhi and in other cities this morning to honour police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, officials said. In Delhi, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jets from the Western Air Command will drop petals at hospitals across the city from 10:30 am. Some of the hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.



The fighter aircraft formations comprising Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will fly over Rajpath in central Delhi and will circle over the city for 30 minutes from 10 am, according to PTI.



In Mumbai, military aircraft will drop petals at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, among others.



An IAF helicopter will shower flower petals over the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General (IDBG) Hospital in Kolkata at 10.30 am on Sunday.



Flower petals will also be dropped by IAF aircraft over hospitals at Guwahati, Itanagar and Shillong as an expression of gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff who are fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic from the frontline, the official said on Saturday.



The IAF will also hold a flypast by Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft over the Assam Assembly at Dispur in Guwahati, the official said.



An Air Force band display will be held at Guwahati as a mark of gratitude to the frontline COVID-19 fighters, he said.



A Chetak helicopter of the Navy will also shower flower petals on the district government hospital in Kochi on Sunday morning to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against the infection.



The Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi, in keeping with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), would represent the Indian Armed Forces to express gratitude and appreciation to the entire nation for the perseverance and committed efforts of the virus warriors.



A number of activities has been planned by SNC to express solidarity and gratitude to the coronavirus warriors, including medical professionals, health workers, policemen, government staff and mediapersons, he said.



Senior officers from headquarters of Southern Naval Command would visit General Hospital, Ernakulam, and thank the medical fraternity, district collector, police officials, paramedics and healthcare workers for their efforts in maintaining Ernakulam as a 'Green Zone,' the defence spokesman said in a press release here.



"As part of the planned activities, Chetak helicopter of the Navy will shower flower petals on the district government hospital to honour the coronavirus warriors," the release said.



Different aircraft of Indian Navy including Dornier, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak would carry out a flypast over the city's iconic Marine Drive followed by a steam-past by seven Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) who are involved in coastal security of Kerala and Lakshadweept, along the Marine Drive, at slow speed with banners thanking the coronavirus warriors, the release said.



Later, four Indian Naval and Coast Guard ships would anchor in the centre of the channel opposite the Marine Drive and carry out a traditional illumination andfiring of green flares accompanied by sounding of siren to underline the Navys solidarity with the coronavirus warriors.



In addition, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) band would play some famous numbers on a warship berthed opposite the CSL and Venduruthy bridge, the iconic symbols of Kochi, the release added.