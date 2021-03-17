IAF Group Captain Killed in MiG-21 Aircraft Crash During Combat Training, Court of Inquiry Ordered

A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said. The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter. It said Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident.

The IAF in a statement said, “A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.”

The incident happened months after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan. The IAF reported a major technical malfunction on January 5. The pilot of the aircraft had ejected safely. A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.