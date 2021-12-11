CHANGE LANGUAGE
IAF Helicopter Crash: Four More Bodies Identified, Will be Sent Home Tomorrow for Last Rites
1-MIN READ

IAF Helicopter Crash: Four More Bodies Identified, Will be Sent Home Tomorrow for Last Rites

Officers carry the mortal remains of an officer who was killed in an IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu yesterday, at Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A tri-services probe panel headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is investigating the crash.

News Desk

The bodies of four more soldiers, among the 13 who were killed on December 8 in IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, have been positively identified through DNA testing. Those identified are - Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Hav Satpal Rai, Nk Gursewak Singh and Nk Jitendra Kumar. Their remains will be released to close family members on Sunday morning.

Mortal remains will move on Sunday by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. Wreaths will be laid at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt prior to departure. Last rites of Lt Col Harjinder Singh is likely to take place at Brar Square tomorrow.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force ferrying 14 people crashed before reaching the destination. Besides CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, those killed in the crash included Brig LS Lidder, the defence assistant to the Chief of Defence Staff, and staff officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh.

The other personnel killed in the crash are Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, is battling for life at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

first published:December 11, 2021, 22:13 IST