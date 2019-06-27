Take the pledge to vote

IAF Jaguar Pilot Prevents Crash After Bird Hit, Drops Fuel Tanks and Practice Bombs

The IAF pilot managed to land the jet safely at the Ambala airbase and small practice bombs dropped by the aircraft have been recovered.

June 27, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
IAF Jaguar Pilot Prevents Crash After Bird Hit, Drops Fuel Tanks and Practice Bombs
Thick smoke can be seen billowing after the practice bombs were dropped. (Image: ANI)
Ambala: It was a narrow escape for an Indian Air Force Jaguar pilot on Thursday as he jettisoned fuel tanks of his aircraft after one of his engines failed on being hit by a bird.

The IAF pilot managed to land the jet safely at the Ambala airbase.

A visual of the bombs recovered.

Small practice bombs that were jettisoned by his aircraft have also been recovered.

There are no reports of casualties yet.

