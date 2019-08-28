IAF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead at Kasauli Air Force Station in Himachal Pradesh
Solan Additional superintendent of police Shiv Kumar said that Leading Air Craftman (LAC) Krishnendu Chowdhary shot himself with his service rifle when he was on sentry duty at Kasauli Air Force Station on Tuesday evening.
Representative image.
Shimla: A 24-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, the police said on Wednesday.
Leading Air Craftman (LAC) Krishnendu Chowdhary shot himself with his service rifle when he was on sentry duty at Kasauli Air Force Station on Tuesday evening, Solan Additional superintendent of police Shiv Kumar said.
No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the police were trying to ascertain the reason that forced Chowdhary, a resident of Tripura's Gomti district, to take the extreme step, they said.
The body has been sent to the government hospital for postmortem, Kumar said, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been filed.
