Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IAF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead at Kasauli Air Force Station in Himachal Pradesh

Solan Additional superintendent of police Shiv Kumar said that Leading Air Craftman (LAC) Krishnendu Chowdhary shot himself with his service rifle when he was on sentry duty at Kasauli Air Force Station on Tuesday evening.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IAF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead at Kasauli Air Force Station in Himachal Pradesh
Representative image.
Loading...

Shimla: A 24-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, the police said on Wednesday.

Leading Air Craftman (LAC) Krishnendu Chowdhary shot himself with his service rifle when he was on sentry duty at Kasauli Air Force Station on Tuesday evening, Solan Additional superintendent of police Shiv Kumar said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the police were trying to ascertain the reason that forced Chowdhary, a resident of Tripura's Gomti district, to take the extreme step, they said.

The body has been sent to the government hospital for postmortem, Kumar said, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been filed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram