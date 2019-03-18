English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF Jet Develops Snag at Pune Airport Runway,16 Flights Affected
The fighter jet stalled due to a technical snag at 11:20 am and was removed from the runway at 1:30pm, during which the runway remained closed for operations.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Pune: The runway of the Lohegaon Airport in Pune was shut for over two hours Monday after an Indian Air Force fighter jet developed a snag and got stalled, affecting 16 flights, officials said.
The Lohegaon airport runway is used by the IAF as well as civil aircraft for commercial flights.
According to a statement by airport authorities, the fighter jet stalled due to a technical snag at 11:20 am and was removed from the runway at 1:30pm, during which the runway remained closed for operations.
However, there was no cancellation of flights during the period, the authorities added.
Six departures were delayed, three arrivals were diverted -- two to Mumbai and one to Hyderabad -- and two arrivals were late and landed after the runway operations resumed, the officials said.
The departures of the three diverted flights and the two which arrived late were also affected, making it 16 flights in total, an official explained.
The Lohegaon airport runway is used by the IAF as well as civil aircraft for commercial flights.
According to a statement by airport authorities, the fighter jet stalled due to a technical snag at 11:20 am and was removed from the runway at 1:30pm, during which the runway remained closed for operations.
However, there was no cancellation of flights during the period, the authorities added.
Six departures were delayed, three arrivals were diverted -- two to Mumbai and one to Hyderabad -- and two arrivals were late and landed after the runway operations resumed, the officials said.
The departures of the three diverted flights and the two which arrived late were also affected, making it 16 flights in total, an official explained.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achievement, Says Manoj Pahwa
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious
- Tesla Model Y Compact SUV Based Upcoming Pickup Truck Rendered
- Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results