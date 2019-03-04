English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Military Drone Shot Down by IAF Sukhoi-30 Jet in Bikaner Sector Near Indo-Pak Border
It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days.
File photo of IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile, government sources said.
The Pakistani drone was shot down by a Sukhoi-30 aircraft at around 11:30 AM, minutes after a ground-based radar station detected the flying machine, they said.
It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days.
The radar station in the area detected the enemy drone following which one of the fighter jets deployed in the area shot it down, they said.
The downing of the drone came in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the IAF struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent retaliation by Islamabad.
A Pakistani drone was shot down by India on February 27 along Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat.
The Pakistani drone was shot down by a Sukhoi-30 aircraft at around 11:30 AM, minutes after a ground-based radar station detected the flying machine, they said.
It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days.
The radar station in the area detected the enemy drone following which one of the fighter jets deployed in the area shot it down, they said.
The downing of the drone came in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the IAF struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent retaliation by Islamabad.
A Pakistani drone was shot down by India on February 27 along Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
- Trailers of the Week: Akshay Kumar Wields Sword in Kesari, Sophie Turner is Fierce in Dark Phoenix
- Apna Time Aayega: John Cena Had His 'Gully Boy' Moment Long Before Ranveer Did
- Tesla Model Y to be Unveiled on March 14, says Elon Musk
- High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results