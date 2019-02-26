English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'IAF Means India's Amazing Fighters': Mamata Banerjee Hails Forces for Air Strikes on Pakistan
India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps.
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan. "IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Banerjee tweeted.
Several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.
