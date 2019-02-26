LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'IAF Means India's Amazing Fighters': Mamata Banerjee Hails Forces for Air Strikes on Pakistan

India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan. "IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Banerjee tweeted.

Several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.
