IAF MiG 17 Chopper Crashes Near Kedarnath

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG 17 helicopter crash-landed in Kedarnath on Tuesday, police said.The accident took place when the MI-17 chopper was trying to land far from the Kedarnath shrine.There were eight people -- six passengers, pilot and co-pilot -- onboard but all are safe with minor injuries, an official told IANS.The hilly area is quite risky for helicopters.On June 10, 2017, a chopper belonging to a Mumbai-based private aviation company crashed in Badrinath while taking off, killing an engineer onboard.