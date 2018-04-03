English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF MiG 17 Chopper Crashes Near Kedarnath
The accident took place when the MI-17 chopper was trying to land far from the Kedarnath shrine.
The Mi-17 chopper was seen opposite Khari Karmara sector.
Dehradun: An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG 17 helicopter crash-landed in Kedarnath on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place when the MI-17 chopper was trying to land far from the Kedarnath shrine.
There were eight people -- six passengers, pilot and co-pilot -- onboard but all are safe with minor injuries, an official told IANS.
The hilly area is quite risky for helicopters.
On June 10, 2017, a chopper belonging to a Mumbai-based private aviation company crashed in Badrinath while taking off, killing an engineer onboard.
