1-MIN READ

IAF's MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes in Punjab, Pilot Taken to Hospital

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The pilot ejected out the aircraft successfully and has been admitted to a hospital in Hoshiarpur for check-up.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rurki Kalan village in Punjab’s Nawanshehr district on Friday.

SSP Hoshiarpur Gaurav Garg said the pilot ejected out the aircraft successfully and has been admitted to a hospital in Hoshiarpur for check-up.

On Thursday, an Mi-17 medium-lift transport helicopter of the Air Force made an emergency landing near Mukutang in Sikkim due to bad weather. All four aircrew of the IAF and two Indian Army personnel on board the chopper were reported to be safe.

(This is a developing story)

  • Tags: iafmig
  • First Published: May 8, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
