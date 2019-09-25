English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF MiG-21 Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Gwalior Airbase, Both Pilots Eject Safely
The aircraft was on a routine mission and crashed around 10 am, the sources said.
Visuals from the site of the crash.
New Delhi: A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near the Gwalior airbase on Tuesday, official sources said. Both pilots reportedly ejected safely.
The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Details to Follow
