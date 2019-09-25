IAF MiG-21 Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Gwalior Airbase, Both Pilots Eject Safely

New Delhi: A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near the Gwalior airbase on Tuesday, official sources said. Both pilots reportedly ejected safely.

The aircraft was on a routine mission and crashed around 10 am, the sources said.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Details to Follow

