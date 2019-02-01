IAF Aircraft Crashes at HAL Airport, Both Pilots Dead

A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at the HAL Airport here Friday killing both the pilots.While one of them died on the spot, the other pilot succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said. The duo were identified as squadron leaders Negi and Abhrol."The body of one of the pilots is completely charred," a police officer at the HAL Airport police station said.The HAL, in a statement, said the incident occurred at 10.30 am during a sortie.The plane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the airport in a shock.Firefighters and the ground staff at the HAL airport swung into action to douse the flames.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.