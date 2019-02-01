English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
IAF Aircraft Crashes at HAL Airport, Both Pilots Dead
The plane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the airport in a shock.
Picture of the crash site in Bengaluru (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Bengaluru: A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at the HAL Airport here Friday killing both the pilots.
While one of them died on the spot, the other pilot succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said. The duo were identified as squadron leaders Negi and Abhrol.
"The body of one of the pilots is completely charred," a police officer at the HAL Airport police station said.
The HAL, in a statement, said the incident occurred at 10.30 am during a sortie.
The plane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the airport in a shock.
Firefighters and the ground staff at the HAL airport swung into action to douse the flames.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
While one of them died on the spot, the other pilot succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said. The duo were identified as squadron leaders Negi and Abhrol.
"The body of one of the pilots is completely charred," a police officer at the HAL Airport police station said.
The HAL, in a statement, said the incident occurred at 10.30 am during a sortie.
The plane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the airport in a shock.
Firefighters and the ground staff at the HAL airport swung into action to douse the flames.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath to Host Another Wedding Reception in Delhi on Feb 2, Check Out the Invite
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results